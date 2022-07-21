SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $67.72 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $18,488,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.15 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.02.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

