Security Financial Services INC. Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 119,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 106,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $170.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

