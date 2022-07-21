SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 1,124.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 5.3 %

SOFI stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 53,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,904,088.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 53,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $299,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 283,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,937.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.