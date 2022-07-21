Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SONY opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.05 and a one year high of $133.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.10.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.