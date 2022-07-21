SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $27.61 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $32.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.