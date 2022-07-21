SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

KBE stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.