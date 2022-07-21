SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Position Lowered by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,445 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,989,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,589,000 after acquiring an additional 322,434 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,398,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,064,000. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,657,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

XHB opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $86.61.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

