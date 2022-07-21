Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,053 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,485,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 104,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

