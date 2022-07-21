Steve Oblak Sells 1,283 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30.

On Thursday, June 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $79,022.58.

NYSE W opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $317.45.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on W. BNP Paribas cut Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $256.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,344 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

