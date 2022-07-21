Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of RPT Realty worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in RPT Realty by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

RPT Realty stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $908.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

