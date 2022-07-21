Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.03 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -178.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

