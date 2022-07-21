Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,870,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after buying an additional 344,336 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after buying an additional 281,073 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,951,000 after buying an additional 242,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,204,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,545,000 after buying an additional 152,711 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $67.87 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.85 per share, with a total value of $329,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,127.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

