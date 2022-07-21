SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Position Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.43.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $434.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.99. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $374.99 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 35.37 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

