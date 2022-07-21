SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,439,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $262.27 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

