Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Cut by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

