Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,518 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 250.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,571,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3,331.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,179,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 653,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,580,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,661,000 after purchasing an additional 421,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Synovus Financial stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

