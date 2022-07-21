TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 36.4% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 49,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,498,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $122.21 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

