Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $1,000.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.05.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $742.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.52 billion, a PE ratio of 100.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $708.02 and a 200 day moving average of $860.44. Tesla has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

