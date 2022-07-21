Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stake Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.03 per share, for a total transaction of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

TXRH opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.14%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.