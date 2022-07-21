The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in AES by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in AES by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in AES by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AES by 6.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

AES Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -74.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -233.33%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.