The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Brink’s worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Brink’s by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Brink’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in Brink’s by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,429,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,758,000 after acquiring an additional 244,078 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.35 per share, for a total transaction of $504,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Price Performance

BCO stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $80.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

