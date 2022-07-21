The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $242,083,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,619.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 699,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 658,982 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,421,000 after buying an additional 654,371 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,973,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,954,000 after buying an additional 508,977 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,635,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,010,000 after buying an additional 497,801 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Insider Activity

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HIG opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.