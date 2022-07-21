The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Tobam grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller bought 6,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $224,970.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,187.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

