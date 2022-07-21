The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.