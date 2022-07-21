Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.22 and a 200-day moving average of $283.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

