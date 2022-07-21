TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Lowered to $700.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $786.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.29.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
Shares of TDG stock opened at $585.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $558.18 and a 200-day moving average of $609.38. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 90,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,715,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
