TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Lowered to $700.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $786.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.29.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $585.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $558.18 and a 200-day moving average of $609.38. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $500.08 and a one year high of $686.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 90,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,715,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.