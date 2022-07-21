Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,171 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,024 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,009 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,570 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $262.27 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.22 and a 200 day moving average of $283.85.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

