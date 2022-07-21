Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.00.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $365.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.32 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

