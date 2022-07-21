UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UniFirst by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in UniFirst by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNF opened at $186.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $232.75.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

