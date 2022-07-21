Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Position Lowered by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period.

VDE opened at $102.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.45.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

