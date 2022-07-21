Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Increased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 28.7% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $156,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $198.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.