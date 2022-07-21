Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,261,210,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $312,407,000.

VEEV stock opened at $210.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. JMP Securities cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.89.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

