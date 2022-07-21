Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 103,157 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
Insider Activity
Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.