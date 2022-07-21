Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Viavi Solutions worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 929,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,953,000 after purchasing an additional 103,157 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.