Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

VNO opened at $29.81 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 326.16%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.