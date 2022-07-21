VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Lowered to $55.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.12 million, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.40. VSE has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of VSE

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $231.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.90 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VSE will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VSE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VSE by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.