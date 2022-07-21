VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) PT Lowered to $55.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on VSE from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.
VSE Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of VSEC stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.12 million, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 1.40. VSE has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Trading of VSE
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VSE by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VSE by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.