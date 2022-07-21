WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $48.92 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WestEnd Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% during the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,859.3% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 5,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,202,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.34. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.77.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.