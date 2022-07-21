Western Financial Corporation Buys 359 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.07.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

