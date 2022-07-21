White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.9% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,617 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,674 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 268,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 21,298 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.85. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

