149 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,401,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,234,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $241.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.38. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

