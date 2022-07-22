18,800 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.94 per share, for a total transaction of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

