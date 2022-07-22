191 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $182.42 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

