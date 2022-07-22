19,643 Shares in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,274,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,044,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matterport by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 46,827 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Matterport stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

