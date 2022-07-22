2,137 Shares in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

J opened at $129.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

