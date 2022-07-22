257 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $79.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

