2,730 Shares in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $15,430,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,270,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.42. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The construction company reported $9.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $702.54 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 373.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

