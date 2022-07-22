2,933 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 99,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

