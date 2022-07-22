3,900 Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Purchased by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.