39,856 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,540,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

