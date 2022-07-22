4,516 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

EWU stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.51.

