523 Shares in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Acquired by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.14 and its 200-day moving average is $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.